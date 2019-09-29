Play

Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Williams dealt with a ribs injury while sitting out the first three games of the season, but he's now fully recovered. With Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins all healthy, it appears as though Williams simply doesn't factor into Indianapolis' plans.

