Colts' Jonathan Williams: Limited in practice Thursday
Williams (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Williams sat out Week 1 due to a lingering ribs injury and isn't yet fully healthy, but his limited practice session is a step in the right direction. If he's able to suit up versus the Titans on Sunday he'll operate as the No. 3 running back behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not playing Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Breaks rib Saturday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Won't return Saturday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Doubtful to return Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...