Williams (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Williams sat out Week 1 due to a lingering ribs injury and isn't yet fully healthy, but his limited practice session is a step in the right direction. If he's able to suit up versus the Titans on Sunday he'll operate as the No. 3 running back behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.

