Williams (ribs) isn't on the field for Sunday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Williams suffered a broken rib during the team's second preseason game against the Browns, and has yet to suit up in any fashion. The injury isn't expected to be serious, so his return could be imminent in the coming days. The Colts did receive good news Sunday with Jordan Wilkins (foot) returning to practice so he'll presumably see an increase in reps as long as he's healthy and Williams is sidelined.

