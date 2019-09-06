Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not playing Sunday
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Williams was held out of practice all week while recovering from a broken rib he suffered in the team's second preseason game, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is considered questionable and would be the No. 3 back for the Colts if active for Week 1.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Misses practice Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Breaks rib Saturday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Won't return Saturday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Doubtful to return Saturday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Racks up 57 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...