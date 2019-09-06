Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Williams was held out of practice all week while recovering from a broken rib he suffered in the team's second preseason game, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is considered questionable and would be the No. 3 back for the Colts if active for Week 1.

