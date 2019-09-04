Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not practicing Wednesday
Williams (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Williams is still recovering after breaking a rib in the Colts' second preseason game. Even if Williams progresses enough to practice this week and play Sunday versus the Chargers, there won't be many opportunities since Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines are healthy.
