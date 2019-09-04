Williams (ribs) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Williams is still recovering after breaking a rib in the Colts' second preseason game. Even if Williams progresses enough to practice this week and play Sunday versus the Chargers, there won't be many opportunities since Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines are healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week