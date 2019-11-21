Colts' Jonathan Williams: On track to fill starting role
The Colts plan to treat Williams as their starting running back for Thursday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Passing-down specialist Nyheim Hines would presumably take on most of the snaps out of the backfield if Houston races out to an early lead that forces Indianapolis into catch-up mode, but Williams looks like he'll be the Colts' top option in the event a more balanced or run-heavy game plan is in place. Though coach Frank Reich mentioned earlier in the week that Jordan Wilkins should also benefit from a heightened role as the Colts proceed without Marlon Mack (hand), Williams seemingly earned the first crack to lead the ground attack after amassing a career-high 116 rushing yards in relief of Mack in the Week 11 win over Jacksonville. Rapoport notes that prior to Williams' breakthrough outing, the 25-year-old had already been angling for a bigger role after consistently impressing in practices earlier this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...