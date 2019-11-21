The Colts plan to treat Williams as their starting running back for Thursday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Passing-down specialist Nyheim Hines would presumably take on most of the snaps out of the backfield if Houston races out to an early lead that forces Indianapolis into catch-up mode, but Williams looks like he'll be the Colts' top option in the event a more balanced or run-heavy game plan is in place. Though coach Frank Reich mentioned earlier in the week that Jordan Wilkins should also benefit from a heightened role as the Colts proceed without Marlon Mack (hand), Williams seemingly earned the first crack to lead the ground attack after amassing a career-high 116 rushing yards in relief of Mack in the Week 11 win over Jacksonville. Rapoport notes that prior to Williams' breakthrough outing, the 25-year-old had already been angling for a bigger role after consistently impressing in practices earlier this season.