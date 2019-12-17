Play

Williams didn't record a touch in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Williams was the main beneficiary of Marlon Mack's absence due to a fractured hand, registering two straight games with 100-plus rushing yards, although he recorded just 14 yards in Week 13 sans Mack. The 25-year-old Wiliams crashed back to earth when Mack returned, as he's played just one offensive snap over the last two weeks, ceding rotational duties to Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. Williams is droppable ahead of fantasy championships.

