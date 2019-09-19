Colts' Jonathan Williams: Practices fully Thursday
Williams (ribs) logged a full participation in Friday's practice.
Williams was forced to miss Sunday's contest against Tennessee with a rib issue after being limited in practice last Thursday and Friday. Now healthy, the 25-year-old will return to his depth role in the Colts' backfield behind Marlon Mack (calf) and Nyheim Hines.
