Williams rushed eight times for 24 yards and brought in five of six targets for 33 yards in the Colts' 24-16 preseason loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Williams gave a solid accounting of himself with plenty of work beginning late in the first quarter and going through the third. The 2016 fifth-round pick is battling for a backup role after having only played three games since the end of his rookie campaign, and Thursday's effort was certainly a good start for Williams in making a case for himself. However, he has plenty of quality competition for a roster spot, as incumbent Jordan Wilkins and fellow newcomers D'Onta Foreman and Spencer Ware (PUP-ankle) are all vying for complementary early-down work behind Marlon Mack.