Colts' Jonathan Williams: Sitting out Sunday
Williams (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Williams was a full participant in the Colts' final two practices of the week, but that wasn't enough for him to avoid a questionable designation heading into the weekend. Though his absence Sunday will be attributed to the injury, it's possible the Colts simply didn't have a need to keep Williams active with three other running backs (Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins) available for the contest. Williams' Colts debut will have to wait for at least another week.
More News
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Full practice participant•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Won't play Week 2•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not playing Sunday•
-
Colts' Jonathan Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...