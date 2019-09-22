Williams (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Williams was a full participant in the Colts' final two practices of the week, but that wasn't enough for him to avoid a questionable designation heading into the weekend. Though his absence Sunday will be attributed to the injury, it's possible the Colts simply didn't have a need to keep Williams active with three other running backs (Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins) available for the contest. Williams' Colts debut will have to wait for at least another week.

