Colts' Jonathan Williams: Slated to start Week 13
Williams is in line to be the Colts' starting running back Week 13 against the Titans with Marlon Mack (hand) ruled out, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Williams provided generous dividends to fantasy owners who wise enough to stash him or lucky enough pick him up after Mack went down, as he rumbled for 104 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and caught all three targets for 17 yards in Week 12's loss to the Texans. He's in line to lead the backfield again, while Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins rotate in reserve.
