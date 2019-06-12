Williams is competing with Spencer Ware and Jordan Wilkins for a role spelling Marlon Mack on early downs, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 107.5 The Fan reports.

Williams is the early underdog, with Wilkins offering recent draft-pick status (2018 fifth round) and a rookie-year mark of 5.6 YPC, while Ware has an interesting combination of size, experience and pass-catching ability. Of course, the nature of the competition could change if the Indianapolis backfield deals with injuries during training camp and preseason.