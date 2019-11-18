Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tabbed to help replace Mack
Coach Frank Reich said that Williams and Jordan Wilkins (ankle) would take on expanded roles in the Colts' running attack with Marlon Mack (hand) out indefinitely, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
After undergoing surgery to repair the fractured right hand he sustained in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars, Mack has already been ruled out for the Colts' Week 12 game against the Texans and will most likely miss a few more contests beyond that. Williams already took advantage of Mack's early exit Sunday, rushing 13 times for 116 yards and recording a 31-yard reception to help salt away the victory. That performance might be enough to give Williams an early leg up when it comes to replacing Mack, especially since Wilkins was inactive in Week 11 and now faces a short turnaround to overcome the ankle issue with the Colts playing the Texans on Thursday night. Nyheim Hines looms as another option in the backfield, but Reich suggested the 5-foot-9 dynamo would mostly remain in a change-of-pace role while Mack is sidelined.
