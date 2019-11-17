Colts' Jonathan Williams: Tops 100 yards on ground
Williams carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards in the team's Week 11 win over the Jaguars. He also added one reception for 31 yards.
Williams took over duties as the primary ball-carrier early in the third quarter after Marlon Mack exited with a broken hand. While he managed a 16-yard rush and 31-yard reception prior to Mack's exit, Williams handled 10 of 15 carries after Mack bowed out. Williams' effort was highlighted by a 48-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, though Nyheim Hines vultured the touchdown to close the drive. Mack has already been ruled out for the team's Week 12 contest against the Texans, creating the likelihood that Williams will see the majority of work out of the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...