Williams carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards in the team's Week 11 win over the Jaguars. He also added one reception for 31 yards.

Williams took over duties as the primary ball-carrier early in the third quarter after Marlon Mack exited with a broken hand. While he managed a 16-yard rush and 31-yard reception prior to Mack's exit, Williams handled 10 of 15 carries after Mack bowed out. Williams' effort was highlighted by a 48-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, though Nyheim Hines vultured the touchdown to close the drive. Mack has already been ruled out for the team's Week 12 contest against the Texans, creating the likelihood that Williams will see the majority of work out of the backfield.