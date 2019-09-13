Colts' Jonathan Williams: Won't play Week 2
Williams (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Williams was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, but he has still been ruled out. There's no reason to rush Williams back with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines prepared to carry a bulk of the workload while Jordan Wilkins can step in when necessary.
