Play

Williams (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Williams was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, but he has still been ruled out. There's no reason to rush Williams back with Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines prepared to carry a bulk of the workload while Jordan Wilkins can step in when necessary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week