Williams (chest) has been ruled out of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Browns.

Williams went to the locker room before the rest of the Colts as halftime approached, and a diagnosis was released once play resumed. Considering he has no chance to return Saturday, he may be dealing with a serious injury, which hurts his prospects as he attempts to fend off newcomer D'Onta Foreman for a depth RB role.

