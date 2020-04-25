Colts' Jordan Glasgow: Scooped by Indy

The Colts selected Glasgow in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 213th overall.

Brother of Ryan and Graham, Glasgow played linebacker at Michigan, where he was a four-year contributor and one-year starter. He's undersized at 6-foot and 221 pounds who had to walk on for the Maize and Blue. He started 13 games as a redshirt senior and piled up 89 tackles and five sacks. He'll have to fight for his roster spot in Indianapolis, but his prowess as a special teamer at Michigan should help his cause.