Play

Wilkins (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

There's been no word on the severity of his ankle issue, but the fact Wilkins was added to the Colts' injury report Thursday is worth noting. The running back's participation level at practice Friday will be telling with regard to his availability for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends