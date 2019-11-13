Play

Wilkins (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Wilkins was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins in the third quarter due to an ankle issue. He'll have two more opportunities to participate in practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. In the event that Wilkins were forced to miss any time, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams would be candidates to see increased roles behind No. 1 running back Marlon Mack.

