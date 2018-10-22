Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Back into RB mix
Wilkins had six carries for 46 yards and one reception for eight yards in Sunday's win over Buffalo.
Wilkins didn't play on offense last week, but he was third on the team in snaps on offense (15) against Buffalo with Robert Turbin out with a shoulder injury. While Wilkins' performance did come against struggling Buffalo, it could get him back into the RB mix. However, he's clearly No. 3 behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.
