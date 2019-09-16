Wilkins amassed 82 rushing yards on five carries, and caught his only target for a gain of four yards during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Titans.

Wilkins peeled off not one, but two explosive runs against the vaunted Titans rush defense Sunday, picking up 15 and 55-yard gains -- the second of which set Indianapolis up for the go-ahead touchdown from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton. As a change-of-pace option to Marlon Mack heading into Week 3, Wilkins has potential to do some damage against an Atlanta defense that gave up five runs of 10-plus yards in its debut showing of 2019 against Minnesota.