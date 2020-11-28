Wilkins could see his workload increase after Jonathan Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday,

Wilkins will likely operate as the between-the-tackles option in lieu of Taylor's absence, but it's worth pointing out Hines was a critical factor in the Week 10 win over the Titans, eviscerating opposing linebacker Jayon Brown (now on IR with an elbow injury) to the tune of 115 total yards and two touchdowns. It's possible Wilkins and Hines could essentially split the team's offensive snaps, although it's clear coach Frank Reich has never been afraid to rely on the hot hand at running back. Wilkins played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps just once this season; a Week 8 matchup against the Lions which saw the bruising back tally 20 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.