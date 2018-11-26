Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Catches three passes
Wilkins was on the field for eight of the Colts' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, en route to catching all three of his targets for 32 yards.
Wilkins also logged a lost fumble in the game. While it wasn't a banner effort for Wilkins, his role in the Colts' offense could expand in Week 13 if Marlon Mack (concussion) can't play this coming Sunday against the Jaguars. In such a scenario, Wilkins would likely see enough touches behind Nyheim Hines to merit deep league fantasy consideration.
