Wilkins was on the field for eight of the Colts' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, en route to catching all three of his targets for 32 yards.

Wilkins also logged a lost fumble in the game. While it wasn't a banner effort for Wilkins, his role in the Colts' offense could expand in Week 13 if Marlon Mack (concussion) can't play this coming Sunday against the Jaguars. In such a scenario, Wilkins would likely see enough touches behind Nyheim Hines to merit deep league fantasy consideration.