Play

Wilkins (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Texans.

With starting back Marlon Mack (hand) out indefinitely, Wilkins and Jonathan Williams are in line to head the Colts' Week 12 rushing attack, with Nyheim Hines slated to continue to work in a change-of-pace role. It's the sort of time-share that makes Wilkins a hit-or-miss fantasy proposition this week, but he is at least an option for those in need of running back due to injury or bye-week issues.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories