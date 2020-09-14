Wilkins is lined up as the No. 3 RB following news that Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wilkins has a decent track record with 643 yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries over his first two years in the league, but when Mack went down Sunday against the Jaguars, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor carried a bulk of the workload. Wilkins saw just one offensive snap. That could change in Week 2 against Minnesota with a full week of preparation, but Hines and Taylor were both impressive and will likely still handle most of the touches.