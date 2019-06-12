Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Competing with Ware and Williams
Wilkins is competing with Spencer Ware and Jonathan Williams for the No. 3 running back job, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 107.5 The Fan reports.
Coach Frank Reich said Marlon Mack will retain the lead role while Nyheim Hines continues to handle passing downs. Wilkins was a fifth-round pick last year and averaged 5.6 yards on 60 carries during his rookie season, but Ware has the edge in terms of size, experience and pass-catching skill. Wilkins averaged just 5.3 yards on 16 receptions and lost two fumbles on 76 touches last season.
