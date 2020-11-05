The Colts listed Wilkins (groin) as a full participant on Thursday's estimated practice report.
Indianapolis held a walk-through session Thursday, but Wilkins looks like he would have been available to take every rep had the team held a traditional practice session. Now that his health apparently isn't a concern heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Wilkins will hope to earn a greater share of the carries out of the Indianapolis backfield after he outperformed starter Jonathan Taylor in last week's win over Detroit. With Taylor being limited to 22 yards on 11 carries in the contest, coach Frank Reich leaned more heavily on Wilkins, who rewarded the faith with season-high 89 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Wilkins also turned his lone target of the day into a 24-yard reception.