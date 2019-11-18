Colts' Jordan Wilkins: 'DNP' on estimated report
Wilkins (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.
After defeating the Jaguars a day earlier, the Colts only staged a walk-through session Monday rather than an actual practice. More clarity on Wilkins' status for Week 12 could come based on what he's able to do at Tuesday's practice, but the second-year player can't be considered a lock to play Thursday versus the Texans at this stage. If Wilkins does return from a one-game absence, coach Frank Reich indicated that he and Jonathan Williams could share most of the work on the ground with lead back Marlon Mack (hand) out indefinitely.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...