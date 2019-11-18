Play

Wilkins (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

After defeating the Jaguars a day earlier, the Colts only staged a walk-through session Monday rather than an actual practice. More clarity on Wilkins' status for Week 12 could come based on what he's able to do at Tuesday's practice, but the second-year player can't be considered a lock to play Thursday versus the Texans at this stage. If Wilkins does return from a one-game absence, coach Frank Reich indicated that he and Jonathan Williams could share most of the work on the ground with lead back Marlon Mack (hand) out indefinitely.

