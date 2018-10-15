Wilkins didn't play a snap on offense in Sunday's loss to the Jets. He played 12 snaps on special teams.

With Marlon Mack returning from a hamstring injury and Nyheim Hines getting work in a receiving role, Wilkins got stuck on the bench. He could get some playing time on offense if Robert Turbin is out with a shoulder injury, but Wilkins has clearly fallen out of favor in Indy's plans.