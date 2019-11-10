Play

Wilkins (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Wilkins picked up the injury, but he exited the game in the third quarter. Wilkins will exit the game rushing for 20 yards on three attempts. In his stead, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams will handle backfield duties for the remainder of the game.

