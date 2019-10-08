Wilkins ran for 28 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

The Colts came out slugging Sunday night, leaning heavily on the offensive line on the way to 45 rushing attempts as compared to 29 drop backs. While Marlon Mack did the heavy lifting, the formula benefitted Wilkins slightly more than fellow backup Nyheim Hines as Wilkins held a seven-to-six advantage in touches, though Hines ended up with more yards. Assuming Indy looks to keep it going on the ground, the Texans should offer a little more resistance in Week 7 with a 12th-ranked run defense run defense surrendering a modest 95 rushing yards per game.