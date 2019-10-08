Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Earns season-high seven carries
Wilkins ran for 28 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.
The Colts came out slugging Sunday night, leaning heavily on the offensive line on the way to 45 rushing attempts as compared to 29 drop backs. While Marlon Mack did the heavy lifting, the formula benefitted Wilkins slightly more than fellow backup Nyheim Hines as Wilkins held a seven-to-six advantage in touches, though Hines ended up with more yards. Assuming Indy looks to keep it going on the ground, the Texans should offer a little more resistance in Week 7 with a 12th-ranked run defense run defense surrendering a modest 95 rushing yards per game.
More News
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Gets five touches in loss•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Just three carries Sunday•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Breaks off monster run in win•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: In uniform Sunday•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Limited participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.