Wilkins is the front-runner to replace Marlon Mack (hamstring) in the starting lineup if the second-year pro isn't ready for Week 1, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports.

Though he didn't provide any specifics, coach Frank Reich mentioned Tuesday that Mack has made good progress the past couple days. Mack is still no sure thing to be available for the Sept. 9 opener against Cincinnati, and the Colts already know they won't have Robert Turbin (suspension) for the first four weeks of the season. Wilkins is one of three healthy, non-suspended running backs on the Indianapolis roster, joined by preseason catastrophe Nyheim Hines and veteran journeyman Christine Michael. It could all add up to a Week 1 start for Wilkins, albeit as part of a likely committee.