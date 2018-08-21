Wilkins rushed seven times for 26 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 receiving yards in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in the third preseason game.

Wilkins entered the game behind Christine Michael, who managed just 21 yards on his seven carries. While Wilkins was able to find slightly more space in the running game, his most notable play was a fumble around the goal line. Fortunately for him, a teammate was able to recover in the end zone for a touchdown. Although he was decently productive, Wilkins will need to work on his ball security if he wants a larger role.

