Wilkins (foot) returned to practice Sunday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Wilkins was held out for the entire preseason, with coach Frank Reich mentioning Aug. 20 that he wasn't sure if the running back would be ready for Week 1. A Sunday return to practice should give Wilkins a shot to play in the opener, though he'll be third on the depth chart behind Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines. Fellow reserve back Jonathan Williams (broken rib) remained out of practice Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week