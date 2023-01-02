Wilkins had six carries for 23 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's loss at the Giants.

Wilkins played on ten of the offense's 58 snaps and had more carries than Deon Jackson amid a blowout loss (Zack Moss had 15 carries in a starting role). He could get a significant share of the playing time in the season finale this week against Houston, but it's hard to predict what the Colts will do on offense in a meaningless game.