Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Gets five touches in loss
Wilkins ran for 17 yards on four carries and added an 11-yard catch during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.
Wilkins garnered five touches for just the second time this season as Marlon Mack (ankle) exited the game and didn't return. The extent of that injury will be worth monitoring ahead of Week 5's game against the Chiefs. Should Mack be out, Wilkins has been more effective as a runner than teammate Nyheim Hines through four weeks.
