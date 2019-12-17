Wilkins rushed three times for 10 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints. He also caught one of three targets for seven yards.

Wilkins converted a one-yard touchdown run on Indy's final offensive series to salvage some late points. The tailback didn't do much else, but neither did starter Marlon Mack, who finished with 11 carries for 19 yards. Fortunately for both, Week 16's matchup comes against the Panthers, who've surrendered the third-most rushing yards this season.