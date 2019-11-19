Play

Wilkins (ankle) was listed as a limited participant Tuesday on the Colts' estimated practice report.

Since the Colts only staged a walk-through session Tuesday, Wilkins' limited listing shouldn't be taken as evidence that he tested out his injured ankle in any drills. That being said, Indianapolis' decision to upgrade Wilkins from no participation Monday to limited participation on the estimated report leaves the door open for him to return from a one-game absence Thursday versus the Texans. If Wilkins is active in Week 12, he and Jonathan Williams would both be looking at enhanced workloads on the ground as the Colts look to replace injured lead back Marlon Mack (hand).

