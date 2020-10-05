Wilkins had nine carries for 15 yards and one reception for 16 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Wilkins played on 12 of the offense's 72 snaps while Nyheim Hines played on 25 snaps (and had nine carries and three receptions). Wilkins continues to get steady work behind starter Jonathan Taylor when the offense is focused on running the ball, as the Colts were most of Sunday's 19-11 win, with Hines used more in the passing game. Taylor remains the primary running back though the workload (Taylor had 17 carries and played 33 snaps) was likely more balanced than usual Sunday.