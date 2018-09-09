Wilkins will start at running back Sunday against the Bengals with Marlon Mack (hamstring) inactive, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

With Mack's hamstring still presenting issues for him as he warmed up, the Colts elected to rule him out for the opener, paving the way for Wilkins to fill a vital role right away in his NFL regular-season debut. Wilkins, a fifth-round pick out of Mississippi, didn't provide much noteworthy production in the preseason, but his draft status along with the underwhelming performances of Nyheim Hines and Christine Michael were likely enough to position the rookie for the start. It's still likely that head coach Frank Reich to take a committee approach to the backfield to some extent, so Wilkins won't be guaranteed an overwhelming share of the touches.