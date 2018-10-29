Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Gets two carries Sunday
Wilkins had two carries for 14 yards in Sunday's win at Oakland.
Wilkins is the clear No. 3 running back after Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines as he played just three snaps on offense. He could move back to the bench after the bye if Robert Turbin is able to return from a shoulder injury.
