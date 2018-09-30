Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Gets Week 4 start
Wilkins will serve as the Colts' starting running back Sunday against the Texans with Marlon Mack (hamstring) inactive for the contest, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
While Mack was sidelined for Weeks 1 and 3 with the same injury, Wilkins largely failed to make an impact, logging a combined 59 yards on 20 carries and 22 yards on five receptions. Wilkins actually ended up getting out-snapped by backup Nyheim Hines in the Week 3 loss to the Eagles by a 43-17 margin, so Wilkins' starting designation might not actually mean much for fantasy purposes.
