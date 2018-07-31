Wilkins has been mixing in with the starting offense at training camp, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.

Wilkins didn't seem like an NFL prospect at this time a year ago, but he worked his way into the fifth round of April's draft with a breakout senior season at Ole Miss, taking 155 carries for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 26 catches for 241 yards and another score. He was fortunate to land with a Colts team that lacks a proven starter at running back -- a situation that's allowed Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Robert Turbin (suspension) to mix in with the starting offense. Marlon Mack has been getting most of the first-team reps and remains the favorite for the Week 1 starting job, but Wilkins still has plenty of time to make his case for a role in what figures to be a committee backfield. Mack and Wilkins actually have a lot in common in terms of body type and running style, whereas Hines profiles as an undersized passing-down back and Turbin has mostly made his living as a short-yardage/goal-line specialist.