Wilkins had one carry for 53 yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. He played just five snaps on offense.

His 53-yard gain was Indy's longest rushing play of the season. However, he otherwise didn't have much of a role in the offense as he's a distant third-string option after Marlon Mack (33 snaps) and Nyheim Hines (20 snaps).

