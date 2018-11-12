Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Has 53-yard carry Sunday
Wilkins had one carry for 53 yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. He played just five snaps on offense.
His 53-yard gain was Indy's longest rushing play of the season. However, he otherwise didn't have much of a role in the offense as he's a distant third-string option after Marlon Mack (33 snaps) and Nyheim Hines (20 snaps).
