Coach Frank Reich suggested that Wilkins would be in line for a lesser role Sunday against the Buccaneers with lead running back Marlon Mack (hand) available to play, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. "Not thinking a big pitch count," Reich said of Mack on Friday. "Even when he's humming, we don't hesitate to rotate those guys. We know Marlon's going to get the bulk of those carries. I'm anticipating that all four backs will dress. So it might be a little bit more of a rotation involved."

Mack missed the Colts' past two games with the fractured hand, paving the way for both Jonathan Williams and Wilkins to see increased involvement on the ground. While Williams headlined the backfield in the Week 12 game in Houston, Wilkins -- who played just one snap versus the Texans -- led the rushing attack in last week's loss to the Titans, taking a season-high 11 carries for 47 yards while chipping in two catches for nine yards. Based on Reich's comments, it doesn't sound like Mack will face any significant restrictions in his return to action, so expect Wilkins and Williams to only handle minor complementary roles. Nyheim Hines should fill his usual duties as the Colts' top change-of-pace option, with most of his work coming on passing downs.