Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Wilkins (ankle) and Jonathan Williams will likely split most of the work available in the backfield while Marlon Mack (hand) is out indefinitely, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After undergoing surgery to repair the fractured right hand he sustained in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jaguars, Mack has already been ruled out for the Colts' Week 12 game against the Texans and will most likely miss a few more contests beyond that. With Wilkins' own ankle issue keeping him inactive Sunday, Williams shouldered the load effectively, rushing 13 times for 116 yards and taking his lone reception for a 31-yard gain. That strong outing may give Williams a leg up over Wilkins in picking up work, especially with the latter shaking off an injury and now facing a quick turnaround with the Colts playing in Houston on Thursday night. Nyheim Hines also lingers as another option in the backfield, but Reich suggested the 5-foot-9 scatback would mostly remain in a change-of-pace role.