Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Held out with foot injury
Wilkins (foot) didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against Cleveland.
Starting running back Marlon Mack managed just 10 yards on six carries before giving way to Jonathan Williams (three carries for 15 yards) and eventually D'Onta Foreman (two touches for zero yards). With Nyheim Hines locked in for passing downs, Wilkins seems to be competing with Foreman, Williams and Aca'Cedric Ware for one or two roster spots. The continued absences from practices and preseason games are problematic for a player in Wilkins' position.
