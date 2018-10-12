Colts' Jordan Wilkins: In line for decreased role
Wilkins' workload likely will decrease with Marlon Mack (hamstring) expected to start Sunday's road game against the Jets, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
During Mack's absence, Wilkins has played second fiddle to Nyheim Hines, earning an offensive snap share of 36.2 percent versus the latter's 59.3 percent on the season. With Mack available Sunday, expect Wilkins to fall to third in the pecking order due Hines' pass-catching chops.
