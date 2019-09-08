Wilkins (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Wilkins is available Sunday, but his current fantasy prospects are capped by the fact that he slots in behind Indy starter Marlon Mack and top change-of-pace back Nyheim Hines.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories