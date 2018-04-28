Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Indianapolis selects in fifth round
The Colts selected Wilkins in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 169th overall.
Wilkins was likely overlooked a bit in this class, and this selection looks like a fine value for the Colts. Marlon Mack is the heavy favorite to lead the Indianapolis backfield as the incumbent, but Wilkins might make a real competition out of it. At 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, Wilkins' 4.53-second 40-yard dash and strong college production (1,751 yards and 14 touchdowns at 6.4 yards per carry) make the Mississippi product one to monitor this preseason.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...