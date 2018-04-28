Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Indianapolis selects in fifth round

The Colts selected Wilkins in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Wilkins was likely overlooked a bit in this class, and this selection looks like a fine value for the Colts. Marlon Mack is the heavy favorite to lead the Indianapolis backfield as the incumbent, but Wilkins might make a real competition out of it. At 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, Wilkins' 4.53-second 40-yard dash and strong college production (1,751 yards and 14 touchdowns at 6.4 yards per carry) make the Mississippi product one to monitor this preseason.